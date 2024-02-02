Compared to Estimates, Cigna (CI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cigna (CI) reported $51.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. EPS of $6.79 for the same period compares to $4.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.52, the EPS surprise was +4.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cigna performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare : 82.2% versus 83.7% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 82.2% versus 83.7% estimated by seven analysts on average. Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - International Health : 1,610 thousand compared to the 1,530.91 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1,610 thousand compared to the 1,530.91 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Total Medical Customers - Medicare Part D : 2,550 thousand versus 2,534.75 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,550 thousand versus 2,534.75 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Medical Customers - Total : 19,780 thousand compared to the 19,626.26 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 19,780 thousand compared to the 19,626.26 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums : $11.10 billion compared to the $10.67 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.

: $11.10 billion compared to the $10.67 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year. Revenues- Cigna Healthcare : $12.97 billion versus $12.60 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.

: $12.97 billion versus $12.60 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change. Revenues- Evernorth Health Services : $40.52 billion versus $38.44 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change.

: $40.52 billion versus $38.44 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12% change. Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Government - Medicare Advantage : $2.17 billion compared to the $2.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year.

: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year. Revenues- Evernorth Health Services- Pharmacy : $37.76 billion versus $35.80 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.

: $37.76 billion versus $35.80 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change. Revenues- Premiums : $11.18 billion versus $10.86 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change.

: $11.18 billion versus $10.86 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.1% change. Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Commercial - Stop loss : $1.58 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.

: $1.58 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change. Revenues- Fees and Other: $3.05 billion versus $3.30 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

Shares of Cigna have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.