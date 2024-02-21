Compared to Estimates, Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) reported revenue of $964.69 million, down 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.25, compared to $5.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $891.67 million, representing a surprise of +8.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chord Energy Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total average daily production : 183,800 BOE/D compared to the 178,004.7 BOE/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 183,800 BOE/D compared to the 178,004.7 BOE/D average estimate based on four analysts. Production data - Oil : 106,200 BBL/D versus 103,593.4 BBL/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 106,200 BBL/D versus 103,593.4 BBL/D estimated by three analysts on average. Production data - Natural gas : 236,500 Mcf/D versus 228,775.3 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 236,500 Mcf/D versus 228,775.3 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average. Production data - NGL : 38,100 Bbls versus 36,083.6 Bbls estimated by three analysts on average.

: 38,100 Bbls versus 36,083.6 Bbls estimated by three analysts on average. Average sales prices - Crude oil, with derivative settlements : $72.72 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.57.

: $72.72 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $73.57. Average sales prices - NGL, without derivative settlements : $13.09 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.35.

: $13.09 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.35. Average sales prices - Natural gas, without derivative settlements : $1.06 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.32.

: $1.06 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.32. Average sales prices - Crude oil, without derivative settlements: $77.88 versus $79.35 estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Chord Energy Corporation have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

