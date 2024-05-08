Compared to Estimates, Choice Hotels (CHH) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Choice Hotels (CHH) reported $331.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $1.28 for the same period compares to $1.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $345.02 million, representing a surprise of -3.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Choice Hotels performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

RevPAR Growth : -5.9% versus -2.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: -5.9% versus -2.7% estimated by three analysts on average. RevPAR : $45.24 versus $47.52 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $45.24 versus $47.52 estimated by three analysts on average. Rooms - Domestic Franchises : 494,096 versus 497,615 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 494,096 versus 497,615 estimated by three analysts on average. Occupancy : 50.7% versus 52.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 50.7% versus 52.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Franchise Rooms : 630,128 versus 639,084 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 630,128 versus 639,084 estimated by two analysts on average. Average Daily Rate (ADR) : $89.23 compared to the $91.25 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $89.23 compared to the $91.25 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Other revenues from franchised and managed properties : $164.67 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $174.27 million.

: $164.67 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $174.27 million. Revenues- Royalty, licensing and management fees : $105.47 million versus $114.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.

: $105.47 million versus $114.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change. Revenues- Owned Hotels : $24.99 million compared to the $21.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.

: $24.99 million compared to the $21.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year. Revenues- Initial franchise fees : $6.71 million compared to the $8.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year.

: $6.71 million compared to the $8.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year. Revenues- Platform and procurement services fees : $13.76 million versus $14.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change.

: $13.76 million versus $14.23 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.6% change. Revenues- Other revenues: $16.36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +53.9%.

Shares of Choice Hotels have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.