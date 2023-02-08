Compared to Estimates, Chipotle (CMG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2022, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reported revenue of $2.18 billion, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.29, compared to $5.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23 billion, representing a surprise of -2.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chipotle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable restaurant sales : 5.6% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 7.1%.

: 5.6% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 7.1%. Total restaurants : 3187 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 3197.1.

: 3187 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 3197.1. Number of company-owned restaurants-Opened : 100 versus 113.75 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 100 versus 113.75 estimated by four analysts on average. Food and beverage revenue : $2.16 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

: $2.16 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%. Delivery service revenue: $16.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.4%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Chipotle here>>>



Shares of Chipotle have returned +17.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.