Compared to Estimates, Chico's (CHS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended April 2023, Chico's FAS (CHS) reported revenue of $534.74 million, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $541.95 million, representing a surprise of -1.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chico's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of stores - Total (EOP) : 1262 compared to the 1269 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1262 compared to the 1269 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of stores - Total Chicos : 606 compared to the 607.5 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 606 compared to the 607.5 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of stores - Total WH/BM : 377 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 379.5.

: 377 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 379.5. Number of stores - Total Soma : 279 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 282.

: 279 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 282. Net sales- Chico?s : $273.65 million versus $264.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

: $273.65 million versus $264.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Net sales- Soma : $107.62 million versus $114.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.

: $107.62 million versus $114.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change. Net sales- White House Black Market: $153.47 million versus $163.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change.

Shares of Chico's have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.