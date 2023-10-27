Compared to Estimates, Chevron (CVX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Chevron (CVX) reported revenue of $54.08 billion, down 18.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.05, compared to $5.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $54 billion, representing a surprise of +0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -17.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chevron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Worldwide - Net liquids production per day : 1831 millions of barrels of oil versus 1771.96 millions of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1831 millions of barrels of oil versus 1771.96 millions of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average. International Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day : 1739 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 1735.42 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1739 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 1735.42 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on five analysts. U.S. Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day : 1028 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 959.42 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1028 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 959.42 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on four analysts. International Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day : 803 millions of barrels of oil versus 817.05 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average.

: 803 millions of barrels of oil versus 817.05 millions of barrels of oil estimated by four analysts on average. U.S. Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day : 1407 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 1324.45 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1407 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 1324.45 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by four analysts on average. U.S. Upstream - Net natural gas production per day : 2,275 Mcf/D compared to the 1,985.41 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,275 Mcf/D compared to the 1,985.41 Mcf/D average estimate based on four analysts. Worldwide - Net natural gas production per day : 7,891 Mcf/D compared to the 7,519.55 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7,891 Mcf/D compared to the 7,519.55 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts. International Upstream - Net natural gas production per day : 5,616 Mcf/D versus 5,594.77 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5,616 Mcf/D versus 5,594.77 Mcf/D estimated by three analysts on average. International Downstream - Refined Product Sales : 1431 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1398.43 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1431 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1398.43 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues : $51.92 billion versus $49.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.2% change.

: $51.92 billion versus $49.14 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.2% change. Revenues- Income (loss) from equity affiliates : $1.31 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.5% year over year.

: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.5% year over year. Revenues- Other income: $845 million versus $389.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.

Shares of Chevron have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.