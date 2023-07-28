Compared to Estimates, Chevron (CVX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Chevron (CVX) reported $48.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 28.9%. EPS of $3.08 for the same period compares to $5.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $51.42 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.95, the EPS surprise was +4.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chevron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Worldwide - Net liquids production per day : 1743 MBBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1711.31 MBBL/D.

: 1743 MBBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1711.31 MBBL/D. U.S. Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day : 1219 MBOE/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1177.63 MBOE/D.

: 1219 MBOE/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1177.63 MBOE/D. International Upstream - Net oil-equivalent production per day : 1740 MBOE/D versus 1752.73 MBOE/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1740 MBOE/D versus 1752.73 MBOE/D estimated by five analysts on average. International Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day : 827 MBBL/D compared to the 828.81 MBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts.

: 827 MBBL/D compared to the 828.81 MBBL/D average estimate based on four analysts. U.S. Upstream - Net crude oil and natural gas liquids production per day : 916 MBBL/D versus 886.2 MBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 916 MBBL/D versus 886.2 MBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average. U.S. Upstream - Net natural gas production per day : 1817 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1764.47 Mcf/D.

: 1817 Mcf/D versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1764.47 Mcf/D. U.S. Downstream - Refined Product Sales : 1295 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1162.61 MBBL/D.

: 1295 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1162.61 MBBL/D. Worldwide - Net natural gas production per day : 7295 Mcf/D compared to the 7459.21 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7295 Mcf/D compared to the 7459.21 Mcf/D average estimate based on three analysts. International Downstream - Refined Product Sales : 1453 MBBL/D compared to the 1306.42 MBBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1453 MBBL/D compared to the 1306.42 MBBL/D average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Sales and other operating revenues : $47.22 billion versus $49.41 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $47.22 billion versus $49.41 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Income (loss) from equity affiliates : $1.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion.

: $1.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. Revenues- Other income: $440 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $418.26 million.

Shares of Chevron have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

