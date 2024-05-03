Compared to Estimates, CBRE (CBRE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, CBRE Group (CBRE) reported revenue of $7.94 billion, up 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.07 billion, representing a surprise of -1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CBRE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Investment Management AUM : $144 billion versus $147.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $144 billion versus $147.88 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net revenue- Global Workplace Solutions : $2.34 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.

: $2.34 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Net revenue : $4.44 billion versus $4.53 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.

: $4.44 billion versus $4.53 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Net revenue- Advisory Services : $1.88 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

: $1.88 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%. Total revenue- Real Estate Investments : $228 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $235.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

: $228 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $235.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Net revenue- Valuation : $167 million versus $169.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.

: $167 million versus $169.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change. Net revenue- Loan servicing : $81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $81.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $81.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Net revenue- Advisory leasing : $739 million versus $736.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.

: $739 million versus $736.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change. Net revenue- Capital Markets- Advisory sales : $326 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $330.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%.

: $326 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $330.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%. Net revenue- Capital Markets- Commercial mortgage origination : $95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%.

: $95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.9%. Net revenue- Investment management : $149 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $149.81 million.

: $149 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $149.81 million. Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Advisory Services: $24 million versus $22.65 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.

Shares of CBRE have returned -9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

