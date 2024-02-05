Compared to Estimates, Caterpillar (CAT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Caterpillar (CAT) reported revenue of $17.07 billion, up 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.23, compared to $3.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.15 billion, representing a surprise of -0.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Caterpillar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Construction Industries : -$809 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$314.87 million.

: -$809 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$314.87 million. Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Resource Industries : -$440 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$166.62 million.

: -$440 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$166.62 million. Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Energy & Transportation : $561 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $478.22 million.

: $561 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $478.22 million. Price Realization - Total : $982 million versus $372.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $982 million versus $372.39 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation : $2.97 billion versus $3.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.97 billion versus $3.03 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other Segments : $12 million versus $47.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $12 million versus $47.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Sales and Revenues- Latin America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation : $684 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.71 billion.

: $684 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.71 billion. Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation : $8.25 billion compared to the $8.03 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $8.25 billion compared to the $8.03 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total sales and revenues- Financial Products- Total : $981 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $813.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.1%.

: $981 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $813.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.1%. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Total : $16.24 billion versus $16.32 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

: $16.24 billion versus $16.32 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Resource Industries : $3.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%.

: $3.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Energy & Transportation: $7.67 billion compared to the $7.22 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.

Shares of Caterpillar have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.