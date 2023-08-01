Compared to Estimates, Caterpillar (CAT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Caterpillar (CAT) reported $17.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.6%. EPS of $5.55 for the same period compares to $3.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.51, the EPS surprise was +23.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Caterpillar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Construction Industries : $606 million versus $153.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $606 million versus $153.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Resource Industries : $250 million compared to the $343.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $250 million compared to the $343.78 million average estimate based on two analysts. Sales Volume - Machinery, Energy & Transportation - Energy & Transportation : $932 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $693.70 million.

: $932 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $693.70 million. Price Realization - Total : $1.42 billion versus $1.01 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.42 billion versus $1.01 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation : $3.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

: $3.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%. Sales and Revenues- Asia/Pacific- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other Segments : $14 million compared to the $21.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.

: $14 million compared to the $21.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year. Sales and Revenues- Latin America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation : $1.56 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

: $1.56 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Sales and Revenues- North America- Machinery, Energy & Transportation : $8.41 billion versus $7.56 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.4% change.

: $8.41 billion versus $7.56 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.4% change. Total sales and revenues- Financial Products- Total : $773 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $740.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

: $773 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $740.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Total : $16.55 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.63 billion.

: $16.55 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.63 billion. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- All Other : $116 million compared to the $132.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.

: $116 million compared to the $132.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year. Total sales and revenues- Machinery, Energy & Transportation- Resource Industries: $3.56 billion versus $3.46 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change.

Shares of Caterpillar have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

