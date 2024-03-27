Compared to Estimates, Carnival (CCL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Carnival (CCL) reported $5.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22%. EPS of -$0.14 for the same period compares to -$0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.41 billion, representing a surprise of +0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carnival performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Available lower berth days (ALBDs) : 23,000 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 23,094.08 thousand.

: 23,000 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 23,094.08 thousand. Occupancy percentage : 102% versus 101.9% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 102% versus 101.9% estimated by five analysts on average. Passenger cruise days (PCDs) : 23,500 thousand versus 23,359.3 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 23,500 thousand versus 23,359.3 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Fuel consumption in metric tons per ALBD : 31.8 Kmt compared to the 30.92 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.

: 31.8 Kmt compared to the 30.92 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts. Fuel cost per metric ton : $686 compared to the $670 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $686 compared to the $670 average estimate based on three analysts. Fuel consumption in metric tons : 700 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 714.17 Kmt.

: 700 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 714.17 Kmt. Revenues- Passenger ticket : $3.62 billion versus $3.53 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26% change.

: $3.62 billion versus $3.53 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26% change. Revenues- Onboard and other: $1.79 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.

Shares of Carnival have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.