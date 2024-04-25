Compared to Estimates, Capital One (COF) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Capital One (COF) reported revenue of $9.4 billion, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.21, compared to $2.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.35 billion, representing a surprise of +0.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Capital One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 6.7% versus 6.7% estimated by 13 analysts on average.

: 6.7% versus 6.7% estimated by 13 analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $447.80 billion versus $450.11 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average.

: $447.80 billion versus $450.11 billion estimated by 13 analysts on average. Net charge-off rate : 3.3% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.

: 3.3% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 3.3%. Efficiency Ratio : 54.6% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 54.5%.

: 54.6% versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 54.5%. Net charge-off rate - Commercial Banking : 0.1% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 0.4%.

: 0.1% versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 0.4%. Net charge-off rate - Consumer Banking : 2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 2%.

: 2% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 2%. Net charge-off rate - Credit Card - Domestic credit card : 5.9% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 5.9% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on nine analysts. Total net revenue- Credit Card : $6.75 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

: $6.75 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $6.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%. Total net revenue- Consumer Banking : $2.17 billion compared to the $2.25 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13% year over year.

: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.25 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13% year over year. Total net revenue- Credit Card- Domestic : $6.38 billion versus $6.32 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.

: $6.38 billion versus $6.32 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change. Total net revenue- Other : -$396 million compared to the -$449.41 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year.

: -$396 million compared to the -$449.41 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year. Total net revenue- Commercial Banking: $880 million compared to the $869.03 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.

Shares of Capital One have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

