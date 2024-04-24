Compared to Estimates, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) reported revenue of $2.61 billion, up 55.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was -1.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Canadian Pacific Kansas City performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted Operating Ratio : 64% versus 62.6% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 64% versus 62.6% estimated by six analysts on average. Carloads - Intermodal : 412.1 thousand versus 424 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 412.1 thousand versus 424 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Automotive : 55.7 thousand compared to the 55.48 thousand average estimate based on five analysts.

: 55.7 thousand compared to the 55.48 thousand average estimate based on five analysts. Carloads - Grain : 132.3 thousand versus 136.52 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 132.3 thousand versus 136.52 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products : 129.7 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 127.77 thousand.

: 129.7 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 127.77 thousand. Carloads - Potash : 37 thousand versus 42.54 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 37 thousand versus 42.54 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Fertilizers and Sulphur : 17.2 thousand versus 17.41 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 17.2 thousand versus 17.41 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Carloads - Forest Products : 35.9 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 36.72 thousand.

: 35.9 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 36.72 thousand. Carloads - Energy, Chemicals and Plastics : 144.5 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 141.3 thousand.

: 144.5 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 141.3 thousand. Carloads - Total : 1,072.6 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,101 thousand.

: 1,072.6 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,101 thousand. Carloads - Coal : 108.2 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 119.26 thousand.

: 108.2 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 119.26 thousand. Revenue ton miles (RTMs) - Total: 51,838 million versus 51,771.98 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

