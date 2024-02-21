Compared to Estimates, Camping World (CWH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Camping World (CWH) reported revenue of $1.11 billion, down 13.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.47, compared to -$0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.54, the EPS surprise was +12.96%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit sales - New vehicle : 10,717 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,865.

: 10,717 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8,865. Unit sales - Used vehicle : 9,492 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11,417.

: 9,492 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11,417. Average selling price - New vehicles : $41,935 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42,929.26.

: $41,935 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42,929.26. Average selling price - Used vehicles : $33,891 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34,589.22.

: $33,891 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34,589.22. Average gross profit per unit - New vehicles : $7,931 versus $6,280.70 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $7,931 versus $6,280.70 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other : $179.01 million versus $208.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.6% change.

: $179.01 million versus $208.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.6% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net : $101.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.

: $101.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles : $321.70 million versus $383.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.1% change.

: $321.70 million versus $383.37 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.1% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles : $449.42 million versus $376 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.

: $449.42 million versus $376 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail : $1.06 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change.

: $1.06 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club : $10.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.64 million.

: $10.76 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.64 million. Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans: $46.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

Shares of Camping World have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

