Compared to Estimates, Callon (CPE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Callon Petroleum (CPE) reported $562.28 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 38.5%. EPS of $1.99 for the same period compares to $3.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $542.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78, the EPS surprise was +11.80%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Callon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total daily production - Total barrels of oil equivalent : 106948 BOE/D compared to the 106510.4 BOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 106948 BOE/D compared to the 106510.4 BOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts. Average realized sales price (excluding impact of settled derivatives) - Total NGL : $19.87 per barrel compared to the $23.09 per barrel average estimate based on six analysts.

: $19.87 per barrel compared to the $23.09 per barrel average estimate based on six analysts. Average realized sales price (excluding impact of settled derivatives) - Total oil : $73.52 per barrel versus $72.7 per barrel estimated by six analysts on average.

: $73.52 per barrel versus $72.7 per barrel estimated by six analysts on average. Average realized sales price (excluding impact of settled derivatives) - Total natural gas : $1.23 per thousand cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.48 per thousand cubic feet.

: $1.23 per thousand cubic feet versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.48 per thousand cubic feet. Average realized sales price (including impact of settled derivatives) - Natural gas : $2.08 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.14 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.08 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.14 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on four analysts. Average realized sales price (including impact of settled derivatives) - Oil : $74.16 per barrel versus the four-analyst average estimate of $74.88 per barrel.

: $74.16 per barrel versus the four-analyst average estimate of $74.88 per barrel. Total production - Total barrels of oil equivalent : 9732 MBOE compared to the 9644.35 MBOE average estimate based on four analysts.

: 9732 MBOE compared to the 9644.35 MBOE average estimate based on four analysts. Production - Total oil : 5737 MBBL versus 5816.53 MBBL estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5737 MBBL versus 5816.53 MBBL estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Natural gas liquids : $40.63 million compared to the $42.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.2% year over year.

: $40.63 million compared to the $42.66 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -46.2% year over year. Revenues- Natural gas : $14.42 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -77.8%.

: $14.42 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -77.8%. Revenues- Oil : $421.78 million compared to the $423.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32% year over year.

: $421.78 million compared to the $423.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32% year over year. Revenues- Sales of purchased oil and gas: $85.46 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.83 million.

Shares of Callon have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.