Compared to Estimates, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) reported $2.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86 billion, representing a surprise of +0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +148.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Caesars Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Las Vegas - Hotel occupancy : 97.6% versus 94.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 97.6% versus 94.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Las Vegas - Table game drop : $817 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $958.79 million.

: $817 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $958.79 million. Caesars Digital - iGaming handle : $2.66 billion compared to the $2.50 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.66 billion compared to the $2.50 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Las Vegas - Slot handle : $2.74 billion versus $2.71 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.74 billion versus $2.71 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenues- Regional : $1.46 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.

: $1.46 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change. Net Revenues- Las Vegas : $1.13 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.

: $1.13 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change. Net Revenues- Managed and Branded : $72 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $73.37 million.

: $72 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $73.37 million. Net Revenues- Corporate and Other : $2 million compared to the $0.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -200% year over year.

: $2 million compared to the $0.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -200% year over year. Net Revenues- Caesars Digital : $216 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $233.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.1%.

: $216 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $233.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +42.1%. Net Revenues- Other : $335 million versus $309.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.

: $335 million versus $309.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change. Net Revenues- Hotel : $525 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $486.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

: $525 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $486.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%. Net Revenues- Casino: $1.58 billion compared to the $1.70 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment have returned +16.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

