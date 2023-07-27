Compared to Estimates, Brunswick (BC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Brunswick (BC) reported $1.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.3%. EPS of $2.35 for the same period compares to $2.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.7 billion, representing a surprise of -0.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.32.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brunswick performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Propulsion : $703.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $757.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%.

: $703.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $757.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.2%. Net Sales- Engine Parts & Accessories : $328.90 million compared to the $397.30 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $328.90 million compared to the $397.30 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net Sales- Segment Eliminations : -$118.50 million versus -$131.76 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: -$118.50 million versus -$131.76 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Net Sales- Boat : $560.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $568.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.

: $560.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $568.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%. Net Sales- Navico Group : $227.80 million versus $272.93 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $227.80 million versus $272.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Propulsion : $114.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.15 million.

: $114.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.15 million. Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Boat : $62.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.52 million.

: $62.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.52 million. Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Navico Group : $25.90 million versus $32.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $25.90 million versus $32.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Engine Parts & Accessories : $67.20 million versus $73.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $67.20 million versus $73.29 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Corporate/Other: -$35.20 million versus -$30.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Brunswick have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

