Compared to Estimates, Bristol Myers (BMY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) reported $11.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.6%. EPS of $1.75 for the same period compares to $1.93 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.81 billion, representing a surprise of -4.96%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.99.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bristol Myers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Inrebic- U.S. $19 million compared to the $19.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year.

$19 million compared to the $19.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year. Net Sales- In-Line Products- Opdivo- U.S. $1.23 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

$1.23 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane- U.S. $189 million versus $129.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.

$189 million versus $129.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change. Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane- Non-U.S. $69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $57.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.

$69 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $57.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Camzyos : $46 million compared to the $58.06 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $46 million compared to the $58.06 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net Sales- In-Line Products- Mature and other products : $472 million compared to the $471.07 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.

: $472 million compared to the $471.07 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year. Net Sales- In-Line Products- Yervoy : $585 million compared to the $546.81 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year.

: $585 million compared to the $546.81 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.4% year over year. Net Sales- In-Line Products- Sprycel : $458 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $503.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.8%.

: $458 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $503.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.8%. Net Sales- In-Line Products- Orencia : $927 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $890.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

: $927 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $890.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Sotyktu : $25 million compared to the $31.40 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $25 million compared to the $31.40 million average estimate based on five analysts. Net Sales- Recent LOE Products- Abraxane : $258 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $189.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.

: $258 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $189.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%. Net Sales- New Product Portfolio- Inrebic: $27 million compared to the $26.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.

Shares of Bristol Myers have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

