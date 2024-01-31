Compared to Estimates, Boeing (BA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Boeing (BA) reported $22.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.2%. EPS of -$0.47 for the same period compares to -$1.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.23 billion, representing a surprise of +3.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Boeing performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Deliveries - Total : 157 compared to the 156 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 157 compared to the 156 average estimate based on four analysts. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737 : 110 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 110.

: 110 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 110. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787 : 23 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 23.

: 23 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 23. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777 : 9 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.

: 9 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9. Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767 : 15 versus 14 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 15 versus 14 estimated by four analysts on average. Total revenues- Global Services : $4.85 billion compared to the $4.79 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.

: $4.85 billion compared to the $4.79 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Total Revenues- Defense, Space & Security : $6.75 billion compared to the $6.27 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

: $6.75 billion compared to the $6.27 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Total Revenues- Commercial Airplanes : $10.48 billion compared to the $10.23 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.

: $10.48 billion compared to the $10.23 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year. Total Revenues- Unallocated items, eliminations and other : -$58 million versus -$55.98 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: -$58 million versus -$55.98 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services : $842 million compared to the $841.30 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $842 million compared to the $841.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Commercial Airplanes : $41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$259.88 million.

: $41 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$259.88 million. Earnings/(loss) from operations- Defense Space & Security: -$101 million compared to the -$233.15 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Boeing have returned -20.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

