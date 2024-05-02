Compared to Estimates, Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Becton Dickinson (BDX) reported revenue of $5.05 billion, up 4.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.17, compared to $2.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.03 billion, representing a surprise of +0.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.96.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Becton Dickinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions- International : $162 million versus $177.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.

: $162 million versus $177.04 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change. Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- International : $235 million compared to the $238.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

: $235 million compared to the $238.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States : $264 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $266.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

: $264 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $266.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%. Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States : $347 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $285.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.9%.

: $347 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $285.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +31.9%. Revenues- BD Interventional : $1.29 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

: $1.29 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery : $379 million compared to the $377.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.

: $379 million compared to the $377.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year. Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention : $489 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $496.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $489 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $496.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care : $424 million compared to the $359.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.2% year over year.

: $424 million compared to the $359.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.2% year over year. Revenues- BD Medical : $2.45 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

: $2.45 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.45 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%. Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences : $377 million compared to the $401.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.

: $377 million compared to the $401.69 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year. Revenues- BD Medical- Pharmaceutical Systems : $570 million compared to the $591.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

: $570 million compared to the $591.09 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Revenues- BD Life Sciences: $1.30 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

Shares of Becton Dickinson have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.