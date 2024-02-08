Compared to Estimates, BCE (BCE) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, BCE (BCE) reported revenue of $4.76 billion, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was +3.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BCE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total : 10,287,050 compared to the 10,339,900 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10,287,050 compared to the 10,339,900 average estimate based on three analysts. Retail TV Subscribers - Total Retail TV Subscribers : 2,725,292 versus 2,732,050 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,725,292 versus 2,732,050 estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Mobile Connected Device Subscribers - Subscribers EOP : 2,732,548 compared to the 2,758,582 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,732,548 compared to the 2,758,582 average estimate based on three analysts. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid : 864,216 versus 897,977 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 864,216 versus 897,977 estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid : 6.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.5%.

: 6.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.5%. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Postpaid : 1.6% versus 1.2% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.6% versus 1.2% estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn : 2% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid : 9,422,830 compared to the 9,441,918 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9,422,830 compared to the 9,441,918 average estimate based on three analysts. Retail TV Subscribers - Satellite (Activation) : -25,855 compared to the -34,085 average estimate based on two analysts.

: -25,855 compared to the -34,085 average estimate based on two analysts. Retail TV Subscribers - Retail Net Subscriber Losses : -2,318 versus 4,079 estimated by two analysts on average.

: -2,318 versus 4,079 estimated by two analysts on average. Retail TV Subscribers - Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) (EOP) : 2,070,342 compared to the 2,084,969 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,070,342 compared to the 2,084,969 average estimate based on two analysts. Retail TV Subscribers - Satellite (EOP): 654,950 compared to the 646,720 average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of BCE have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

BCE, Inc. (BCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

