Compared to Estimates, BCE (BCE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, BCE (BCE) reported revenue of $4.46 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.47 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how BCE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid : 5.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.4%.

: 5.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.4%. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Postpaid : 1.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.1%.

: 1.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.1%. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn : 1.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.4%.

: 1.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.4%. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total : 10,206,450 compared to the 11,244,440 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10,206,450 compared to the 11,244,440 average estimate based on three analysts. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid : 844,177 versus 849,710 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 844,177 versus 849,710 estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Mobile Connected Device Subscribers - Subscribers EOP : 2,798,954 versus 2,801,928 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2,798,954 versus 2,801,928 estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid : 9,362,275 compared to the 9,463,809 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9,362,275 compared to the 9,463,809 average estimate based on three analysts. Retail TV Subscribers - Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) (EOP) : 2,084,516 versus 2,082,722 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,084,516 versus 2,082,722 estimated by two analysts on average. Retail Residential Network Access Services (NAS) - Retail Residential NAS Lines Net Losses : -43,911 versus -40,441 estimated by two analysts on average.

: -43,911 versus -40,441 estimated by two analysts on average. Retail TV Subscribers - Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) (Activation) : 14,174 compared to the 14,880 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14,174 compared to the 14,880 average estimate based on two analysts. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Retail High-Speed Internet Subscribers - Retail Subscribers EOP : 4,496,712 versus 4,499,263 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4,496,712 versus 4,499,263 estimated by two analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Retail High-Speed Internet Subscribers - Retail Net Subscriber Activations: 31,078 compared to the 25,834 average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of BCE have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

