Compared to Estimates, Baxter (BAX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Baxter International (BAX) reported $3.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $0.65 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61, the EPS surprise was +6.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Baxter performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Acute Therapies- U.S. $85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.3%.

$85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $65.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +39.3%. Net Sales- Kidney Care- International : $791 million versus $759.09 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $791 million versus $759.09 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- U.S. $191 million versus $181.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.

$191 million versus $181.04 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change. Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- International : $387 million versus $367.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.

: $387 million versus $367.30 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change. Net Sales- Front Line Care : $265 million versus $307.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change.

: $265 million versus $307.77 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change. Net Sales- Other : $16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.7%.

: $16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.7%. Net Sales- Advanced Surgery : $263 million compared to the $256.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

: $263 million compared to the $256.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals : $578 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $542.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

: $578 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $542.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%. Net Sales- Acute Therapies : $214 million versus $187.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change.

: $214 million versus $187.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.9% change. Net Sales- Healthcare Systems and Technologies : $667 million versus $745.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $667 million versus $745.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Medical Products and Therapies : $1.23 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.23 billion versus $1.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Chronic Therapies: $888 million compared to the $857.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Baxter have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.