Compared to Estimates, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) reported $1.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Stores (EOP) : 1,843 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,837.

: 1,843 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,837. Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Stores (EOP) : 111 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 110.

: 111 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 110. Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Total - Opened : 72 versus 25 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 72 versus 25 estimated by three analysts on average. Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Stores (EOP) : 1,732 versus 1,728 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,732 versus 1,728 estimated by three analysts on average. Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - Canada - Opened : 2 versus 2 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2 versus 2 estimated by two analysts on average. Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Travel Retail - Opened : 2 versus 1 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2 versus 1 estimated by two analysts on average. Total Company-Operated Stores - Total Bath & Body Works - United States - Opened : 70 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25.

: 70 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25. Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Travel Retail - Stores (EOP) : 28 versus 29 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 28 versus 29 estimated by two analysts on average. Total Partner-Operated Stores - Total International - International - Stores (EOP) : 430 versus 436 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 430 versus 436 estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Net Sales- Stores - U.S. and Canada : $1.17 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1.17 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Geographic Net Sales- International : $77 million versus $81.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $77 million versus $81.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Geographic Net Sales- Direct - U.S. and Canada: $317 million compared to the $328.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.