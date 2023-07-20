Compared to Estimates, Bank OZK (OZK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Bank OZK (OZK) reported revenue of $388.81 million, up 33.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.47, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $375.22 million, representing a surprise of +3.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bank OZK performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 33.05% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 33.89%.

: 33.05% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 33.89%. Net interest margin : 5.32% compared to the 5.38% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 5.32% compared to the 5.38% average estimate based on six analysts. Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0.15% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.15%.

: 0.15% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.15%. Total Average Interest-Earning Assets : $27.08 billion compared to the $26.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $27.08 billion compared to the $26.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total Non-Interest Income : $31.99 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.06 million.

: $31.99 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $26.06 million. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $359.43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $354.08 million.

: $359.43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $354.08 million. Net Interest Income : $356.82 million compared to the $350.26 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $356.82 million compared to the $350.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value : $5.07 million versus $4.71 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $5.07 million versus $4.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gains (losses) on sales of other assets : $5.03 million versus $0.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $5.03 million versus $0.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Loan service, maintenance and other fees : $4.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.63 million.

: $4.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.63 million. Trust income: $2.11 million compared to the $1.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Bank OZK have returned +13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank OZK (OZK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.