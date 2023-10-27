Compared to Estimates, AutoNation (AN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, AutoNation (AN) reported revenue of $6.89 billion, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.54, compared to $6.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.69 billion, representing a surprise of +2.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.42.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AutoNation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit sales - Total - Retail : 134,806 versus 131,038 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 134,806 versus 131,038 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle : $51,174 versus $51,629.13 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $51,174 versus $51,629.13 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle : $27,926 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $27,756.60.

: $27,926 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $27,756.60. Unit sales - Used Vehicle - Retail : 72,517 compared to the 70,569 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 72,517 compared to the 70,569 average estimate based on four analysts. Unit sales - New Vehicle-Retail : 62,289 versus 60,469 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 62,289 versus 60,469 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Other : $6.10 million compared to the $7.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.7% year over year.

: $6.10 million compared to the $7.62 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.7% year over year. Revenue- New Vehicle : $3.19 billion versus $3.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

: $3.19 billion versus $3.07 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Revenue- Used Vehicle : $2.17 billion versus $2.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.6% change.

: $2.17 billion versus $2.08 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.6% change. Revenue- Parts and service : $1.16 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.

: $1.16 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change. Revenue- Finance and insurance net : $369.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $362.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

: $369.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $362.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%. Revenue- Used Vehicle- Retail : $2.03 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.

: $2.03 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change. Revenue- Used Vehicle- Wholesale: $147 million versus $151.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

Shares of AutoNation have returned -14.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

