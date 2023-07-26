Compared to Estimates, AT&T (T) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, AT&T (T) reported revenue of $29.92 billion, up 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.63, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +5.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AT&T performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone : 326 thousand versus 410.33 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 326 thousand versus 410.33 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Broadband connections - Total : 15304 thousand versus 13689.8 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.

: 15304 thousand versus 13689.8 thousand estimated by five analysts on average. Consumer Wireline - Non Fiber Broadband Connections : 5957 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5894.17 thousand.

: 5957 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5894.17 thousand. Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions : 251 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 308.59 thousand.

: 251 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 308.59 thousand. Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline : $5.28 billion compared to the $5.32 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year.

: $5.28 billion compared to the $5.32 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.7% year over year. Revenues- Communications- Mobility : $20.32 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $20.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%.

: $20.32 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $20.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2%. Revenues- Corporate and Other : $105 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $122.73 million.

: $105 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $122.73 million. Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline : $3.25 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

: $3.25 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%. Revenues- Latin America : $967 million versus $856.27 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.7% change.

: $967 million versus $856.27 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.7% change. Revenues- Total Communications : $28.85 billion compared to the $29.13 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.

: $28.85 billion compared to the $29.13 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Revenues- Latin America- Mexico : $967 million compared to the $879.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year.

: $967 million compared to the $879.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year. Revenues- Latin America- Wireless equipment: $332 million versus $266.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.2% change.

Shares of AT&T have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

