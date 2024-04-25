Compared to Estimates, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) reported $326.61 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.2%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $327.46 million, representing a surprise of -0.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Associated Banc-Corp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Balance - Total earning assets : 37,596.18 million versus 38,054.59 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 37,596.18 million versus 38,054.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 2.8% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2.8% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on four analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 61% compared to the 60.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 61% compared to the 60.9% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 0.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Total nonperforming assets : $188.03 million versus $170.19 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $188.03 million versus $170.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $257.86 million compared to the $263.93 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $257.86 million compared to the $263.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. Wealth management fees : $21.69 million versus $18.95 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $21.69 million versus $18.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Capital markets, net : $4.05 million versus $6.96 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $4.05 million versus $6.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $64.99 million versus $63.54 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $64.99 million versus $63.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Mortgage banking, net : $2.66 million compared to the $2.62 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.66 million compared to the $2.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. Card-based fees : $11.27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.96 million.

: $11.27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.96 million. Bank and corporate owned life insurance: $2.57 million compared to the $2.76 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp have returned +0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

