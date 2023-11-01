Compared to Estimates, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) reported $834 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.4%. EPS of $1.71 for the same period compares to $1.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $816.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Apollo Global Management Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Assets Under Management : $631.16 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $642.60 billion.

: $631.16 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $642.60 billion. Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Management fees : $648 million compared to the $647.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $648 million compared to the $647.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Fee-related performance fees : $40 million versus $32.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $40 million versus $32.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings - Capital solutions fees and other, net : $146 million versus $136.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $146 million versus $136.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings - Fixed income and other investment income, net : $2.24 billion compared to the $2.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.24 billion compared to the $2.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings - Alternative investment income, net : $230 million versus $288.41 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $230 million versus $288.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings : $873 million versus $816.44 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $873 million versus $816.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Segment Earnings- Principal Investing - Realized performance fees : $132 million compared to the $185.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $132 million compared to the $185.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Earnings- Principal Investing - Realized investment income : $5 million compared to the $32.14 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $5 million compared to the $32.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Earnings- Fee Related Earnings : $472 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $445.26 million.

: $472 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $445.26 million. Segment Earnings- Principal Investing Income : $4 million compared to the $56.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $4 million compared to the $56.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment Earnings- Spread Related Earnings - Strategic capital management fees: $19 million versus $16.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. have returned -10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

