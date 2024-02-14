Compared to Estimates, Antero Resources (AR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Antero Resources (AR) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, down 42.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.22, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Antero Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Net Production per day - Combined Natural Gas Equivalent : 3,420 MMcfe/D compared to the 3,438.43 MMcfe/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3,420 MMcfe/D compared to the 3,438.43 MMcfe/D average estimate based on five analysts. Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Natural gas : $2.68 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.78 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on five analysts.

: $2.68 per thousand cubic feet compared to the $2.78 per thousand cubic feet average estimate based on five analysts. Average realized prices after effects of derivative settlements - Oil : $64.58 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $65.54 per barrel.

: $64.58 per barrel versus the five-analyst average estimate of $65.54 per barrel. Average Net Production per day - Natural Gas : 2280 millions of cubic feet compared to the 2261.46 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2280 millions of cubic feet compared to the 2261.46 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on five analysts. Production - Oil : 1,154 MBBL versus 1,034.18 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1,154 MBBL versus 1,034.18 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average. Production - Combined : 315 Bcfe versus the four-analyst average estimate of 317.55 Bcfe.

: 315 Bcfe versus the four-analyst average estimate of 317.55 Bcfe. Production - Natural gas : 210 Bcf versus 207.9 Bcf estimated by four analysts on average.

: 210 Bcf versus 207.9 Bcf estimated by four analysts on average. Average prices before effects of derivative settlements - Natural gas : $2.72 per thousand cubic feet versus $2.8 per thousand cubic feet estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.72 per thousand cubic feet versus $2.8 per thousand cubic feet estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue and other- Natural gas sales : $570.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $586.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -53.6%.

: $570.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $586.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -53.6%. Marketing : $67.89 million compared to the $70.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $67.89 million compared to the $70.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue and other- Oil sales : $74.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $68.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%.

: $74.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $68.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%. Revenue and other- Natural gas liquids sales: $461.21 million versus $479.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.5% change.

Shares of Antero Resources have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

