Compared to Estimates, American Tower (AMT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, American Tower (AMT) reported revenue of $2.79 billion, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.29, compared to -$1.47 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.18, the EPS surprise was +5.05%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Tower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic Tenant Billings Growth - Total International : 7.7% compared to the 6.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 7.7% compared to the 6.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada : 5.1% versus 5.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5.1% versus 5.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Total - Ending Balance : 222,830 versus 223,302 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 222,830 versus 223,302 estimated by four analysts on average. U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance : 42,453 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 42,526.

: 42,453 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 42,526. Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada : $1.30 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

: $1.30 billion compared to the $1.29 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Total International : $1.25 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.20 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Africa : $294 million compared to the $299.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year.

: $294 million compared to the $299.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Europe : $185 million compared to the $188.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year.

: $185 million compared to the $188.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.3% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific : $336 million compared to the $278.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.5% year over year.

: $336 million compared to the $278.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.5% year over year. Total operating revenues- Data Centers : $215 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $213.51 million.

: $215 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $213.51 million. Total operating revenues- Services : $21 million compared to the $25.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -65% year over year.

: $21 million compared to the $25.32 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -65% year over year. Total operating revenues- Total Property: $2.77 billion compared to the $2.69 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

Shares of American Tower have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

