Compared to Estimates, American Tower (AMT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, American Tower (AMT) reported revenue of $2.77 billion, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.46, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.36, the EPS surprise was +4.24%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how American Tower performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

U.S. & Canada - Ending Balance : 42702 compared to the 42774.5 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 42702 compared to the 42774.5 average estimate based on four analysts. International - Ending Balance : 181317 compared to the 182297 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 181317 compared to the 182297 average estimate based on four analysts. Total - Ending Balance : 224019 versus 224993.3 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 224019 versus 224993.3 estimated by four analysts on average. Organic Tenant Billings Growth - U.S. & Canada : 5.1% compared to the 5.13% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.1% compared to the 5.13% average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Revenues- U.S. & Canada : $1.30 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.

: $1.30 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change. Geographic Revenues- Total International : $1.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

: $1.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%. Geographic Revenues- Africa : $321 million versus $324.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.

: $321 million versus $324.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change. Geographic Revenues- Europe : $198 million compared to the $193.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $198 million compared to the $193.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. Geographic Revenues- Asia-Pacific : $262 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $260.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%.

: $262 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $260.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%. Total operating revenues- Services : $43 million versus $57.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.1% change.

: $43 million versus $57.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.1% change. Total operating revenues- Total Property : $2.73 billion compared to the $2.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year.

: $2.73 billion compared to the $2.67 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.4% year over year. Total operating revenues- Data Centers: $205 million versus $203.61 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of American Tower have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Tower Corporation (AMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.