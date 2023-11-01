Compared to Estimates, American International Group (AIG) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, American International Group (AIG) reported revenue of $11.36 billion, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.61, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.55, the EPS surprise was +3.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American International Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined ratio - Total General Insurance : 90.5% compared to the 93.8% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 90.5% compared to the 93.8% average estimate based on four analysts. Expense ratio - Total General Insurance : 30.9% versus 30.3% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 30.9% versus 30.3% estimated by four analysts on average. Loss ratio - Total General Insurance : 59.6% compared to the 63.4% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 59.6% compared to the 63.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Combined Ratio - International - Commercial Lines : 83.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 95.9%.

: 83.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 95.9%. Net investment income- Life and Retirement : $2.47 billion compared to the $2.43 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23% year over year.

: $2.47 billion compared to the $2.43 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23% year over year. Net premiums earned- General Insurance : $6.42 billion versus $6.65 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.

: $6.42 billion versus $6.65 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change. Adjusted Revenue- Group Retirement : $688 million versus $680.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.

: $688 million versus $680.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change. Adjusted Revenue- Life Insurance : $1.28 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.

: $1.28 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Institutional Markets : $656 million versus $1.78 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40.9% change.

: $656 million versus $1.78 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40.9% change. Premiums- Life and Retirement : $810 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.3%.

: $810 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.3%. Policy fees- Life and Retirement : $702 million compared to the $718.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.

: $702 million compared to the $718.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Individual Retirement: $1.56 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year.

Shares of American International Group have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

