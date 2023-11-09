Compared to Estimates, Ameren (AEE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Ameren (AEE) reported revenue of $2.06 billion, down 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.87, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -13.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80, the EPS surprise was +3.89%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ameren performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gas Sales - Total : 27 MDth versus 28.75 MDth estimated by two analysts on average.

: 27 MDth versus 28.75 MDth estimated by two analysts on average. Electric Sales - Ameren Total : 19,098 GWh versus 19,270.86 GWh estimated by two analysts on average.

: 19,098 GWh versus 19,270.86 GWh estimated by two analysts on average. Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas : $122 million versus $207.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $122 million versus $207.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. External revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas : $121 million compared to the $156.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.1% year over year.

: $121 million compared to the $156.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.1% year over year. Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total : $1.22 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion.

: $1.22 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total : $558 million compared to the $715.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $558 million compared to the $715.97 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Natural gas : $139 million compared to the $265.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.3% year over year.

: $139 million compared to the $265.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.3% year over year. Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri : $18 million versus $36.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $18 million versus $36.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Electric : $1.92 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.2% year over year.

: $1.92 billion compared to the $2.09 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.2% year over year. External revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution : $557 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $751.87 million.

: $557 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $751.87 million. Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total : $188 million versus $187.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $188 million versus $187.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Income- Ameren Missouri: $419 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $510.08 million.

Shares of Ameren have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

