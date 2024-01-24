Compared to Estimates, Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) reported revenue of $101.29 million, down 4.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.46, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amerant Bancorp Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 3.7% versus 3.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.7% versus 3.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 108.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 66.4%.

: 108.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 66.4%. Average Interest Earning Assets : $8.72 billion compared to the $8.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $8.72 billion compared to the $8.84 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Performing Loans : $34.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.89 million.

: $34.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.89 million. Net charge-offs / Avg. loans : 0.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.

: 0.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.5%. Total Non-Performing Assets : $54.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.73 million.

: $54.58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.73 million. Noninterest income : $19.61 million compared to the $15.17 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $19.61 million compared to the $15.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest income: $81.68 million versus $77.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB)

