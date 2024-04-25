Compared to Estimates, Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) reported $78.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%. EPS of $0.83 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.77 million, representing a surprise of +3.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amalgamated Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 48.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51.5%.

: 48.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 51.5%. Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $7.85 billion versus $7.80 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $7.85 billion versus $7.80 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans : 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.

: 0.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.3%. Net Interest Margin : 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $68.04 million compared to the $67.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $68.04 million compared to the $67.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $6.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.89 million.

: $6.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.89 million. Trust department fees : $3.85 million versus $3.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.85 million versus $3.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Non-interest income: $10.23 million compared to the $8.54 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.