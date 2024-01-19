Compared to Estimates, Ally Financial (ALLY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Ally Financial (ALLY) reported revenue of $2.07 billion, down 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +2.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ally Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total interest-earning assets (Average Balances) : $186.96 billion compared to the $186.35 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $186.96 billion compared to the $186.35 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Net interest margin (as reported) : 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 68.5% compared to the 59.9% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 68.5% compared to the 59.9% average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-offs to average finance receivables and loans outstanding : 1.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.7%.

: 1.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.7%. Gain on mortgage and automotive loans, net : $3 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.98 million.

: $3 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $9.98 million. Insurance premiums and service revenue earned : $335 million compared to the $320.30 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $335 million compared to the $320.30 million average estimate based on six analysts. Total other revenue : $574 million compared to the $494.20 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $574 million compared to the $494.20 million average estimate based on six analysts. Other (loss) / gain on investments, net : $85 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.94 million.

: $85 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.94 million. Other income, net of losses : $151 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $156.36 million.

: $151 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $156.36 million. Total financing revenue and other interest income : $3.62 billion compared to the $3.63 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3.62 billion compared to the $3.63 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Total interest and dividends on investment securities : $260 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $256.97 million.

: $260 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $256.97 million. Operating leases: $371 million compared to the $378.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Ally Financial have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

