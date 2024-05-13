Compared to Estimates, Alcon (ALC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Alcon (ALC) reported $2.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.8%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72, the EPS surprise was +8.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alcon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales by region- United States : $1.15 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.15 billion versus $1.08 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net sales by region- International : $1.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion.

: $1.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. Net Sales- Total Surgical : $1.34 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

: $1.34 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Net Sales- Total Vision care : $1.11 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

: $1.11 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.09 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.5%. Net Sales- Total Surgical- Consumables : $686 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $685.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

: $686 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $685.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Revenues- Other revenues : $15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.46 million.

: $15 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $15.46 million. Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Contact lenses : $671 million compared to the $643.96 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

: $671 million compared to the $643.96 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Net Sales- Total Vision Care- Ocular health : $435 million versus $442.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

: $435 million versus $442.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change. Net Sales- Total Surgical- Implantables : $433 million versus $439.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.

: $433 million versus $439.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Net Sales- Total Surgical- Equipment/other: $219 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $223.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

Shares of Alcon have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

