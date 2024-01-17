Compared to Estimates, Alcoa (AA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2023, Alcoa (AA) reported revenue of $2.6 billion, down 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.56, compared to -$0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.99, the EPS surprise was +43.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alcoa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average realized third-party price per metric ton of alumina : $344 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $336.19.

: $344 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $336.19. Average realized third-party price per metric ton of aluminum : $2,678 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2,626.81.

: $2,678 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2,626.81. Third-party alumina shipments in Tons : 2,259 Kmt versus 2,435.33 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,259 Kmt versus 2,435.33 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Third-party aluminum shipments in Tons : 638 Kmt versus 637.48 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.

: 638 Kmt versus 637.48 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average. Total sales- Alumina : $1.35 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.

: $1.35 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change. Total sales- Aluminum : $1.69 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.

: $1.69 billion compared to the $1.66 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year. Third-party sales- Bauxite : $124 million compared to the $95.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +82.4% year over year.

: $124 million compared to the $95.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +82.4% year over year. Third-party sales- Alumina : $781 million versus $829.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

: $781 million versus $829.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Intersegment sales- Aluminum : $4 million compared to the $4.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year.

: $4 million compared to the $4.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +100% year over year. Total Third-party sales : $2.60 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%.

: $2.60 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.61 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%. Intersegment sales- Alumina : $449 million compared to the $341.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year.

: $449 million compared to the $341.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year. Third-party sales- Aluminum: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.1% year over year.

Shares of Alcoa have returned -14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

