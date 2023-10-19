Compared to Estimates, Alaska Air (ALK) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Alaska Air Group (ALK) reported revenue of $2.84 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.83, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion, representing a surprise of -1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.66%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Alaska Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Passenger Load Factor : 84.6% versus 85.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 84.6% versus 85.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Available seat miles (ASM) : 18,582 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 18,394.28 million.

: 18,582 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 18,394.28 million. Revenue passenger miles (RPM) : 15,718 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15,641.13 million.

: 15,718 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15,641.13 million. Operating expenses per ASM : 14.14 cents versus 13.68 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 14.14 cents versus 13.68 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Total revenue per ASM (RASM) : 15.28 cents versus 15.61 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 15.28 cents versus 15.61 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Fuel Expenses : $694 million compared to the $632.19 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $694 million compared to the $632.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. Economic fuel cost per gallon : $3.26 versus $3.08 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $3.26 versus $3.08 estimated by four analysts on average. Operating expenses per ASM, excluding fuel and special items : 9.57 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.89 cents.

: 9.57 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 9.89 cents. Consolidated - ASMs per fuel gallon : 83 Gal versus 83.86 Gal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 83 Gal versus 83.86 Gal estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Passenger : $2.62 billion versus $2.63 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.

: $2.62 billion versus $2.63 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change. Revenue- Mileage Plan other : $159 million versus $168.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.

: $159 million versus $168.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change. Revenue- Cargo and other: $62 million versus $66.85 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.

Shares of Alaska Air have returned -15.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

