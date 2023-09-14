Compared to Estimates, Adobe (ADBE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended August 2023, Adobe Systems (ADBE) reported revenue of $4.89 billion, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.09, compared to $3.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.85 billion, representing a surprise of +0.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.97.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Adobe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Business Unit - Digital Media - Creative ARR (Annualized Recurring) : $11.97 billion compared to the $11.91 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $11.97 billion compared to the $11.91 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Business Unit - Digital Media - Total Digital Media ARR (Annual) : $14.60 billion versus $14.56 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $14.60 billion versus $14.56 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Business Unit - Digital Media - Document Services ARR (Annual) : $2.63 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.66 billion.

: $2.63 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.66 billion. Revenue- Digital Media : $3.59 billion versus $3.56 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.

: $3.59 billion versus $3.56 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change. Revenue- Publishing and Advertising : $67 million compared to the $72.04 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.3% year over year.

: $67 million compared to the $72.04 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.3% year over year. Revenue- Digital Experience : $1.23 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $1.23 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Revenue- Digital Media- Creative Cloud : $2.91 billion versus $2.89 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.

: $2.91 billion versus $2.89 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change. Revenue- Digital Media- Document Cloud : $685 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $670.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

: $685 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $670.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%. Revenue- Services and other : $163 million compared to the $180.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.9% year over year.

: $163 million compared to the $180.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.9% year over year. Revenues- Products : $96 million versus $134.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.8% change.

: $96 million versus $134.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.8% change. Digital Experience Subscription Revenue : $1.10 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1.10 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Net Revenues- Subscription: $4.63 billion versus $4.53 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.

Shares of Adobe have returned +7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

