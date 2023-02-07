Compared to Estimates, Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) reported $3.57 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 43.4%. EPS of $1.87 for the same period compares to $1.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23 billion, representing a surprise of +10.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.51.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Activision Blizzard, Inc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Bookings : $3.57 billion versus $3.26 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $3.57 billion versus $3.26 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net revenues-King : $727 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $698.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.

: $727 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $698.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%. Net revenue-Other/Revenues from non-reportable segments : $241 million compared to the $224.50 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $241 million compared to the $224.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net revenues-Activision [$M] : $1.85 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60% change.

: $1.85 billion versus $1.53 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60% change. Net revenues-Blizzard [$M]: $794 million versus $715.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +89.5% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Activision Blizzard, Inc here>>>



Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

