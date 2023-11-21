Compared to Estimates, Abercrombie (ANF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2023, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, up 20% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.83, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $977.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was +60.53%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Abercrombie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of stores - Total (EOP) : 760 compared to the 772 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 760 compared to the 772 average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable store sales - Hollister - YoY change : 7% versus 8.1% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 7% versus 8.1% estimated by four analysts on average. Comparable store sales - Abercrombie - YoY change : 26% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17%.

: 26% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 17%. Comparable store sales - Total - YoY change : 16% compared to the 12.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 16% compared to the 12.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Net sales- Hollister : $508.70 million versus $485.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.

: $508.70 million versus $485.68 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change. Net sales- Abercrombie: $547.73 million versus $493.08 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Abercrombie have returned +20.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

