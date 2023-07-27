Compared to Estimates, AbbVie (ABBV) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

AbbVie (ABBV) reported $13.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.9%. EPS of $2.91 for the same period compares to $3.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.52 billion, representing a surprise of +2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AbbVie performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenue- Venclexta- US : $265 million versus $285.11 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $265 million versus $285.11 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Net Revenue- Venclexta- International : $306 million versus $270.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change.

: $306 million versus $270.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change. Net Revenue- Imbruvica- International : $241 million versus $231.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.8% change.

: $241 million versus $231.17 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.8% change. Net Revenue- Imbruvica- US : $666 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $643.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.7%.

: $666 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $643.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -22.7%. Net Revenue- Mavyret : $387 million versus $364.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change.

: $387 million versus $364.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.8% change. Net Revenue- Lumigan/Ganfort : $119 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $126.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

: $119 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $126.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%. Net Revenue- Ubrelvy- Total : $196 million versus $202.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.

: $196 million versus $202.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change. Net Revenue- Hematologic Oncology- Total : $1.48 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change.

: $1.48 billion versus $1.43 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change. Net Revenue- Immunology- Total : $6.81 billion versus $6.60 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change.

: $6.81 billion versus $6.60 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.5% change. Net Revenue- Other Neuroscience- Total : $70 million compared to the $57.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -53.3% year over year.

: $70 million compared to the $57.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -53.3% year over year. Net Revenue- Other Aesthetics- Total : $331 million versus $316.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

: $331 million versus $316.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Net Revenue- Aesthetics- Total: $1.38 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

Shares of AbbVie have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.