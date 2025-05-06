Compared to Estimates, Zoetis (ZTS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Zoetis (ZTS) reported $2.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of $1.48 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40, the EPS surprise was +5.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Zoetis performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenues- U.S. $1.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

$1.18 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%. Geographic Revenues- International Revenue : $1.01 billion versus $987.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.

: $1.01 billion versus $987.35 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change. Geographic Revenues- International- Companion Animal : $573 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $587.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

: $573 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $587.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%. Geographic Revenues- U.S.- Livestock : $210 million versus $225.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.8% change.

: $210 million versus $225.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.8% change. Revenues- Contract Manufacturing & Human Health : $29 million versus $19.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45% change.

: $29 million versus $19.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +45% change. Revenues- Companion Animal : $1.55 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.

: $1.55 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change. Revenues- Livestock : $645 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $631.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%.

: $645 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $631.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.4%. Revenues- Livestock - Poultry : $106 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $142.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.7%.

: $106 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $142.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.7%. Revenues- Companion Animal - Horses : $65 million versus $30.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.

: $65 million versus $30.94 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change. Revenues- Companion Animal - Dogs and Cats : $1.48 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.

: $1.48 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Revenues- Livestock - Swine : $111 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $128.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%.

: $111 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $128.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%. Revenues- Livestock - Cattle: $358 million versus $324.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change.

Shares of Zoetis have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.