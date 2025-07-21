Compared to Estimates, Zions (ZION) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2025, Zions (ZION) reported revenue of $851 million, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.58, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $815.47 million, representing a surprise of +4.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net interest margin : 3.2% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 3.2% compared to the 3.1% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans and leases : 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by seven analysts on average. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $83.57 billion versus $82.57 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $83.57 billion versus $82.57 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 62.2% versus 64.4% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 62.2% versus 64.4% estimated by six analysts on average. Total nonaccrual Loan : $308 million versus $307.16 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $308 million versus $307.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Total nonperforming assets : $313 million compared to the $310.07 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $313 million compared to the $310.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. Tier 1 leverage ratio : 8.5% versus 8.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8.5% versus 8.8% estimated by three analysts on average. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 11.1% versus 11.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 11.1% versus 11.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Total risk-based capital ratio : 13.4% versus 13.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 13.4% versus 13.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Total Noninterest Income : $190 million versus $168.11 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: $190 million versus $168.11 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Dividends and other income (loss) : $12 million compared to the $8.27 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $12 million compared to the $8.27 million average estimate based on six analysts. Taxable-equivalent net interest income: $661 million compared to the $647.8 million average estimate based on six analysts.

Here is how Zions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Zions have returned +16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

