Compared to Estimates, Yum (YUM) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Yum Brands (YUM) reported $2.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.2%. EPS of $1.50 for the same period compares to $1.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion, representing a surprise of +2.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total restaurants - Pizza Hut Division : 19,944 versus 19,834 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 19,944 versus 19,834 estimated by six analysts on average. Total restaurants - KFC Division : 34,332 compared to the 34,180 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 34,332 compared to the 34,180 average estimate based on six analysts. System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change : 8% compared to the 5.4% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 8% compared to the 5.4% average estimate based on six analysts. Total restaurants - Taco Bell Division : 9,021 versus 9,076 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 9,021 versus 9,076 estimated by six analysts on average. Revenues- Company sales : $785 million versus $745.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.3% change.

: $785 million versus $745.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.3% change. Revenues- Franchise and property revenues : $856 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $834.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.

: $856 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $834.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $418 million versus $423.15 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change.

: $418 million versus $423.15 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.8% change. Revenues- KFC Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $163 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $164.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

: $163 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $164.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division : $130 million compared to the $125.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

: $130 million compared to the $125.96 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Revenues- Pizza Hut Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $80 million compared to the $87.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.

: $80 million compared to the $87.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year. Revenues- Taco Bell Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $175 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $171.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

: $175 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $171.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%. Revenues- Habit Burger Grill Division- Company sales: $126 million compared to the $124.02 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.

Here is how Yum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Yum here>>>

Shares of Yum have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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