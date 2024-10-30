Compared to Estimates, XPO (XPO) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, XPO (XPO) reported revenue of $2.05 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.02, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion, representing a surprise of +2.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.89.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how XPO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Adjusted operating ratio : 84.2% versus 84.7% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 84.2% versus 84.7% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Weight per Shipment : 1,338 lbs compared to the 1,339.37 lbs average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,338 lbs compared to the 1,339.37 lbs average estimate based on three analysts. Shipments per Day : 51,921 versus 51,972 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 51,921 versus 51,972 estimated by three analysts on average. Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges) : $24.34 compared to the $24.10 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $24.34 compared to the $24.10 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of Working Days : 64 versus 64 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 64 versus 64 estimated by three analysts on average. Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges) : $28.77 compared to the $28.59 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $28.77 compared to the $28.59 average estimate based on three analysts. Pounds per day : 69.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.37 million.

: 69.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69.37 million. Revenues- European Transportation Segment : $803 million versus $768.62 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.

: $803 million versus $768.62 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change. Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment : $1.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

: $1.25 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate : $5 million compared to the -$4.83 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $5 million compared to the -$4.83 million average estimate based on six analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment : $44 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $43.64 million.

: $44 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $43.64 million. Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment: $284 million compared to the $277.02 million average estimate based on six analysts.

Shares of XPO have returned +13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

XPO, Inc. (XPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

