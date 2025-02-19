Compared to Estimates, Wingstop (WING) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Wingstop (WING) reported revenue of $161.82 million, up 27.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86, the EPS surprise was +2.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wingstop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total System-wide Restaurants : 2,563 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2,543.

: 2,563 versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 2,543. Domestic same store sales growth : 10.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 11.3%.

: 10.1% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 11.3%. Company-owned domestic same store sales growth : 3.8% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 3.8% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on six analysts. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity : 50 compared to the 58 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 50 compared to the 58 average estimate based on six analysts. New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity : 22 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 22.

: 22 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 22. New Restaurant Openings - Domestic Franchised Activity : 83 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 63.

: 83 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 63. New Restaurant Openings : 105 versus 85 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 105 versus 85 estimated by four analysts on average. Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity : 359 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 359.

: 359 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 359. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Franchised Activity : 2,154 compared to the 2,127 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,154 compared to the 2,127 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other : $75.70 million compared to the $74.02 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.2% year over year.

: $75.70 million compared to the $74.02 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.2% year over year. Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales : $30.06 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $33.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%.

: $30.06 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $33.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%. Revenue- Advertising fees: $56.06 million compared to the $57.07 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30% year over year.

Shares of Wingstop have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

