Compared to Estimates, Wingstop (WING) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Wingstop (WING) reported $171.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.4%. EPS of $0.99 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.46 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +17.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wingstop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Domestic same store sales growth : 0.5% versus 2.3% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 0.5% versus 2.3% estimated by eight analysts on average. Total System-wide Restaurants : 2,689 compared to the 2,633 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 2,689 compared to the 2,633 average estimate based on eight analysts. Company-owned domestic same store sales growth : 1.4% versus 2.1% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 1.4% versus 2.1% estimated by six analysts on average. Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity : 51 compared to the 51 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 51 compared to the 51 average estimate based on six analysts. New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity : 30 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.

: 30 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20. New Restaurant Openings - Domestic Franchised Activity : 96 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 51.

: 96 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 51. Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity : 388 compared to the 379 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 388 compared to the 379 average estimate based on four analysts. New Restaurant Openings : 127 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 71.

: 127 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 71. Total Domestic Restaurants : 2,301 versus 2,255 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,301 versus 2,255 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other : $78.78 million compared to the $79.05 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.

: $78.78 million compared to the $79.05 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year. Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales : $30.05 million compared to the $29.82 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

: $30.05 million compared to the $29.82 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Revenue- Advertising fees: $62.27 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $62.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.2%.

Shares of Wingstop have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

